GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Aramex resumes deliveries to Syria after ten-year pause

Damascus received the first shipment under the renewed operations

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Aramex resumes deliveries to Syria after ten-year pause

Dubai: Aramex has resumed parcel and freight deliveries to Syria as of 15 September 2025, officially ending a suspension that lasted more than ten years. The move marks a major step in rebuilding trade routes and restoring cross-border connectivity across the Levant.

First shipment done

The logistics company confirmed that Damascus received the first shipment under the renewed operations. The restart followed months of planning, coordination with Syrian and regional authorities, and detailed assessments to ensure that transport networks and customs channels could function reliably.

Aramex said the return to Syria aligns with its broader regional growth strategy and reflects its confidence in the country’s gradual re-engagement with international commerce. The initiative aims to reconnect the Syrian diaspora with families and businesses inside the country, while also supporting local enterprises that rely on stable logistics access.

“We are proud to resume our services to Syria after more than ten years,” said Hussam Al-Baraquoni, Vice President for MENAT at Aramex. “This decision gives our customers the ability to leverage Aramex’s trusted logistics network to send and receive shipments reliably. It also underscores our commitment to resilient supply chains in logistically challenging regions.”

Turning point

The company described the resumption as a turning point for regional logistics integration. Aramex’s teams spent several months ensuring compliance with trade and transport regulations, upgrading infrastructure, and coordinating with industry partners. The process included building new delivery hubs, retraining local staff, and digitizing customs clearance and tracking systems to match international service standards.

Aramex’s return to the Syrian market also carries symbolic weight. It signals the gradual reopening of one of the region’s key commercial corridors disrupted since the onset of conflict in 2011. The company said reopening its routes will enable more consistent movement of goods, benefiting reconstruction efforts, e-commerce growth, and small businesses.

The move forms part of Aramex’s wider regional plan to strengthen supply chain endurance and improve last-mile delivery. The company continues to invest in digital logistics platforms and sustainable transport solutions aimed at cutting transit times and emissions.

By reestablishing operations in Syria, Aramex positions itself to play a central role in linking Middle Eastern, North African, and international markets. The company said it expects trade flows between Syria and neighboring countries to expand steadily as distribution channels stabilize and consumer demand returns.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Syria

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows the logo of the French industrial company Lafarge displayed on a building of a cement plant in northern Paris, on April 14, 2025.

Cement maker Lafarge faces charges of funding militants

3m read
Following the closure, the president warned relatives against using the family name for personal or financial advantage

Syria leader moves against brother in corruption drive

2m read
The leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa (born 29 October 1982), also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, address a crowd at the capital's landmark Umayyad Mosque on December 8, 2024.

UK removes Syria's HTS from 'terrorist' groups list

2m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al Sharaa during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on October 15, 2025.

Al Sharaa seeks reset in Russia ties in Putin meeting

3m read