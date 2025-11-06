Aramex resumes deliveries to Syria after ten-year pause

Dubai: Aramex has resumed parcel and freight deliveries to Syria as of 15 September 2025, officially ending a suspension that lasted more than ten years. The move marks a major step in rebuilding trade routes and restoring cross-border connectivity across the Levant.

“We are proud to resume our services to Syria after more than ten years,” said Hussam Al-Baraquoni, Vice President for MENAT at Aramex. “This decision gives our customers the ability to leverage Aramex’s trusted logistics network to send and receive shipments reliably. It also underscores our commitment to resilient supply chains in logistically challenging regions.”

Aramex said the return to Syria aligns with its broader regional growth strategy and reflects its confidence in the country’s gradual re-engagement with international commerce. The initiative aims to reconnect the Syrian diaspora with families and businesses inside the country, while also supporting local enterprises that rely on stable logistics access.

The logistics company confirmed that Damascus received the first shipment under the renewed operations. The restart followed months of planning, coordination with Syrian and regional authorities, and detailed assessments to ensure that transport networks and customs channels could function reliably.

By reestablishing operations in Syria, Aramex positions itself to play a central role in linking Middle Eastern, North African, and international markets. The company said it expects trade flows between Syria and neighboring countries to expand steadily as distribution channels stabilize and consumer demand returns.

The move forms part of Aramex’s wider regional plan to strengthen supply chain endurance and improve last-mile delivery. The company continues to invest in digital logistics platforms and sustainable transport solutions aimed at cutting transit times and emissions.

Aramex’s return to the Syrian market also carries symbolic weight. It signals the gradual reopening of one of the region’s key commercial corridors disrupted since the onset of conflict in 2011. The company said reopening its routes will enable more consistent movement of goods, benefiting reconstruction efforts, e-commerce growth, and small businesses.

The company described the resumption as a turning point for regional logistics integration. Aramex’s teams spent several months ensuring compliance with trade and transport regulations, upgrading infrastructure, and coordinating with industry partners. The process included building new delivery hubs, retraining local staff, and digitizing customs clearance and tracking systems to match international service standards.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.