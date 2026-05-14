“The 2025 data indicates that the projects include 188 domestic investments, 96 projects across new forms of investments, along with 47 greenfield projects. This reflects the depth of confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to stimulate growth from within the market, while continuing to attract new investment, helping sustain investment flows and reduce volatility.”

“Indicators of FDI inflows and performance in 2025 reflect Sharjah’s advancement as a reliable investment destination, thanks to the strength of its economic sectors, the flexibility of its regulatory environment, the efficiency of its infrastructure, and its ability to attract high-quality projects that align with sustainable growth objectives,” Al Musharrkh said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.