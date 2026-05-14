Sharjah attracted 142 foreign investment projects in 2025, led by consumer sectors
Dubai: Sharjah attracted Dh7.74 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, with new project numbers rising 45% and job creation increasing by more than a quarter, according to data from fDi Markets, the Financial Times’ database for cross-border greenfield investment.
The emirate secured 142 FDI projects in 2025, up from 98 in the previous year. These projects created 5,673 jobs, compared with 4,514 in 2024, marking a 25.7% increase.
Capital investment rose 8.8% year on year, showing that Sharjah continued to draw fresh international capital while expanding the number of companies and projects choosing the emirate as a base.
Food and beverages accounted for 28% of all FDI projects, making it the leading sector for foreign investment activity in Sharjah last year. Consumer products followed with a 20% share, pointing to strong demand from residents, regional buyers and companies serving wider Gulf markets.
Investment also flowed into business services, industrial equipment, logistics, technology and manufacturing, giving the emirate a broader spread of activity across production and service-led sectors.
The Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah, said around 75% of the projects are already operational, meaning most announced investments have moved from planning into active business activity.
“Economic development in Sharjah is directly linked to quality of life, the advancement of services, and the creation of a stable environment that supports people, society, and the economy alike,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority.
“The emirate’s continued growth across investment indicators reflects a clear development vision that places social and economic impact on a unified path, within an integrated ecosystem driven by institutions across both the public and private sectors.”
She said the growth is also creating more space for young people, entrepreneurs and high-quality projects.
“This growth contributes to expanding opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs, and high-quality projects. It also strengthens Sharjah’s ability to attract investments that support innovation, generate sustainable job opportunities, and open new avenues for growth and expansion,” Sheikha Bodour said.
The wider investment picture also showed stronger activity across both domestic and foreign projects.
Sharjah recorded 331 domestic and foreign investment projects in 2025, with combined investment of Dh12.8 billion and 11,898 jobs created. The figures point to a wider base of business formation and expansion across the emirate.
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said the 2025 figures show that investors continue to view Sharjah as a stable and competitive location.
“Indicators of FDI inflows and performance in 2025 reflect Sharjah’s advancement as a reliable investment destination, thanks to the strength of its economic sectors, the flexibility of its regulatory environment, the efficiency of its infrastructure, and its ability to attract high-quality projects that align with sustainable growth objectives,” Al Musharrkh said.
He said these priorities remain central to Sharjah’s strategy and support its competitiveness at regional and global levels.
The 2025 data also shows that investment was not limited to new entrants. Sharjah recorded 188 domestic investments, 96 projects across new forms of investment and 47 greenfield projects.
Al Musharrkh said the mix shows a balance between companies entering the market and existing businesses expanding their operations.
“The composition of the total investment projects in the emirate shows a clear balance between new market entrants and expansion linked to the reinvestment of existing businesses,” he said.
“The 2025 data indicates that the projects include 188 domestic investments, 96 projects across new forms of investments, along with 47 greenfield projects. This reflects the depth of confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to stimulate growth from within the market, while continuing to attract new investment, helping sustain investment flows and reduce volatility.”
Sharjah’s FDI inflows came from a range of international markets, including India, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with regional investors.
The spread of source markets supports the emirate’s position as a business platform linking the Gulf with global trade and investment flows.
The latest figures also show that Sharjah is attracting projects with direct economic impact, especially in sectors linked to consumer demand, industrial capacity, logistics and technology.