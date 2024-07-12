Dubai: The logistics services sector in Saudi Arabia achieves a growth rate of 76 per cent, totalling 11,928 registrations, establishing it as the leading sector according to the Business Sector Bulletin from the ministry of commerce, in Q2 this year.

The bulletin spotlighted key economic activities across diverse regions of the country.

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector also experienced growth, increasing by 53 per cent with 8,948 registrations.

Riyadh led with the highest number of registrations at 5,492, followed by Mecca with 1,789, the Eastern region with 939, Medina with 254, and Asir with 115.

Cloud-computing services demonstrated growth as well, with a 43 per cent increase resulting in 2,358 registrations compared to 1,648 in the same period last year.

Riyadh took the lead with 1,446 registrations, followed by Mecca with 473, the Eastern region with 272, Medina with 57, and Qassim with 25.