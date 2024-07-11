Riyadh to design world's tallest sports tower

Dubai: Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard development receives approval for the design of the world's tallest sports tower.

This project is part of a $23 billion (Dh84.4 billion) initiative launched in 2019 to enhance green spaces in the capital, which includes the expansive King Salman Park, Green Riyadh, and Riyadh Art.

The Sports Boulevard Foundation board, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), approved the design. Standing at 130 meters tall, the global sports tower will encompass 84,000 square metres of internal space, featuring over 30 diverse sports facilities. It will host the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 98 metres and a 250-metre running track, equipped with digital enhancements.

Spanning 135 kilometres, the sports boulevard will connect west to east Riyadh through a network of green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse riders. The development boasts more than 4.4 million square metres of greenery and open spaces, complemented by up to 50 sports facilities.