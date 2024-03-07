Dubai: Saudi Aramco launched the industrial sector’s first generative AI model known as ‘Aramco Metabrain AI’ at Riyadh’s annual tech event LEAP.
“This data gives us an edge in understanding and solving the big challenges we face as a company,” said Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Aramco.
The model has 250 billion parameters to make predictions and generate outputs. It was trained on 7 trillion data points gathered over the company’s 90-year history and combines language models, quantum computing and real-time data analytics.
Aramco plans to create a version with 1 trillion parameters by the end of this year.
“Our ongoing digital transformation yields numerous benefits, and tasks that used to consume hours can now be completed in seconds,” Nasser said.
From digitalizing its longstanding oil processing facility in Abqaiq to implementing AI algorithms for predictive maintenance, its technological advancements cover a wide spectrum.
This announcement is one of many announced at the conference. With a total of USD12 billion (Dh44 billion) worth of new investments.
Investments such as Amazon Web Services investing in two cloud regions in the Kingdom, Dell Technologies opening its first manufacturing and fulfilment centre in the region in Saudi Arabia, IBM investing in a global software development centre, and many other investment announcements.