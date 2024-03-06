Dubai: Adobe announces the opening of its new regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of its expansion in the region by early next year.
Adobe has been present in Saudi Arabia and the middle east for over two decades assisting both public and private sector entities such as the Saudi Tourism Authority and Riyadh Air to enhance document efficiency and allow the customers to have a hassle-free digital experience along with other functions.
Luc Dammann, Europe, Middle East, and Africa President at Adobe said, ““The kingdom is home to some of the world’s most pioneering projects. When it comes to digital experiences, and the speed at which new technologies are adopted and embedded, Vision 2030 is world leading.”
Adobe has been working with established companies in the region such as Accenture, AWS, Deloitte Digital, IBM, Microsoft and PwC Middle East to help with their digital transformation journey.