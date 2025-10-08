New free zone mainland operating permit to grow Dubai businesses

The framework, launched by the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC) under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in partnership with the Dubai Free Zone Council, supports Dubai’s goal of creating a seamless, investor-friendly business environment.

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit, a new initiative that allows companies based in free zones to conduct business within the emirate’s mainland. The permit aims to simplify cross-jurisdiction operations and expand opportunities for more than 10,000 existing free zone firms to access local markets and government contracts.

The new permit will enable companies to trade domestically, integrate with local supply chains, and compete for government tenders, previously restricted to mainland-licensed entities. Early projections suggest a 15–20% increase in cross-jurisdiction activity within the first year.

The permit, introduced under Dubai Executive Council Decision No. 11 of 2025, lets eligible free zone companies holding a Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) apply digitally via the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform. The process is fully online and designed for efficiency, particularly for SMEs, startups, and incorporation agents seeking mainland access.

Officials said the initiative will boost investor confidence, create new trade opportunities, and help drive long-term growth across key sectors — in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at the Dubai Free Zones Council, said the new permit enhances Dubai’s appeal for international investors. “It supports Dubai’s world-class business ecosystem by combining the flexibility of free zones with the opportunities of mainland operations,” he said.

“By simplifying cross-jurisdiction operations, we’re strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and enabling investors to grow with confidence,” he said. “This initiative supports the D33 Agenda’s vision to double the size of Dubai’s economy and build a globally competitive, digital-first environment.”

