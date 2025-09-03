For businesses, the new framework means more flexibility in trading a wider range of commodities while retaining the corporate tax advantages offered to qualifying activities in free zones.

A second decision sets out the list of recognised price reporting agencies that businesses must use for quoted commodity prices. This gives companies clearer guidance on compliance.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.