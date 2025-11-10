Meydan Free Zone launches 'The Final Pitch' as business reality show premieres in Middle East

The Final Pitch Dubai assembles a panel of four investor-judges drawn from the region’s dynamic business and innovation landscape. Among them is Jigar Sagar, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur and investor known for shaping an ecosystem of ventures spanning technology, business services, and digital infrastructure valued at over $350 million. With a track record of mentoring founders and building scalable companies, Sagar brings both sharp commercial insight and an instinct for innovation to the show, qualities that promise to spark some of its most memorable on-screen moments.