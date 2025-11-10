Meydan Free Zone launches 'The Final Pitch' as business reality show premieres in Middle East

The show premieres exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+ on 17 November
After more than a decade of success in Asia, the award-winning business reality series The Final Pitch is set to make its Middle East debut, presented by Meydan Free Zone and premiering November 17 on OSN+ and OSNtv.
Created and hosted by John Aguilar, the series has built a loyal following for its authentic portrayal of entrepreneurship, showing founders at their most determined moments as they turn vision into reality. Each season brings together emerging innovators and experienced investors, capturing the tension, strategy, and emotional stakes behind every pitch.
Since its launch, The Final Pitch has become one of Asia’s defining platforms for business storytelling, with eleven seasons that have helped spotlight dozens of successful startups and the investors who backed them. Now, its expansion into Dubai reflects both the region’s entrepreneurial momentum and its growing appetite for content that celebrates innovation in action.
The Final Pitch Dubai assembles a panel of four investor-judges drawn from the region’s dynamic business and innovation landscape. Among them is Jigar Sagar, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur and investor known for shaping an ecosystem of ventures spanning technology, business services, and digital infrastructure valued at over $350 million. With a track record of mentoring founders and building scalable companies, Sagar brings both sharp commercial insight and an instinct for innovation to the show, qualities that promise to spark some of its most memorable on-screen moments.
Joining him is Sami Khoreibi, a pioneering voice in sustainability and clean technology. As founder of Incubayt Investments and co-founder of Wisewell, Khoreibi has spent two decades leading and investing in companies that blend innovation with purpose. His experience adds a future-focused, sustainability-driven lens to the panel, balancing the perspectives that define The Final Pitch’s dynamic discussions.
As presenting partner, Meydan Free Zone anchors the regional edition. The collaboration bridges television and the real-world ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs — from streamlined business setup to access to global markets. “Entrepreneurship is one of the UAE’s defining strengths,” said a Meydan Free Zone spokesperson. “By supporting The Final Pitch, we are helping to showcase the spirit of innovation that drives founders here, and the infrastructure that helps them succeed.”
“Entrepreneurship has always been at the heart of the UAE’s vision for growth,” said Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone. “Our collaboration with The Final Pitch reflects that commitment, to not only spotlight innovative founders, but to empower them to take the next steps in building from Dubai to the world.”
For John Aguilar, bringing The Final Pitch to the Middle East marks a natural evolution. “The region has extraordinary energy, you can feel the ambition and belief in building something meaningful,” he said. “This show is about capturing that spirit and turning it into stories that inspire.”
The Final Pitch, presented by Meydan Free Zone, premieres November 17 on OSN+ and OSNtv.
