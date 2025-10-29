Ambitious entrepreneurs build thriving family futures at Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone

DSBH FZ empowers entrepreneurs to live in an ecosystem tailored for growth and family life
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone (DSBH FZ), nestled within Dubai South’s visionary 145 km² master city, reimagines entrepreneurship as a lifestyle, not just a business license. It offers more than facilities, paperwork solutions, and logistics advantages. It creates a thriving ecosystem where founders can grow their companies while their families enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle complete with schools, clinics, gyms, retail avenues, hospitality, and serene neighbourhoods.
Within this future-ready urban district, entrepreneurship becomes convenient, scalable, and rooted in long-term personal and professional success.
DSBH FZ offers a wide range of business licenses such as General Trading, Consultancy, E-commerce and more, along with access to over 900 activities suited to startups, SMEs, and global founders. Its flexible license packages start from Dh12,500 and come with the ability to choose multiple activities and include flexi-desk options, ideal for entrepreneurs who prioritise cost-efficiency without compromising professional presence. With 100 per cent foreign ownership, full profit repatriation, same-day license issuance, and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport (just five minutes away), founders gain the freedom to build their businesses quickly and confidently. Seamless access to Jebel Ali Port and upcoming Etihad Rail connectivity further cements DSBH FZ as a gateway to global trade.
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone is purpose-built to serve as an interconnected smart city with business sustainability at its core. Entrepreneurs benefit from a Pay-as-you-grow model, ensuring they only invest more when they scale. Co-working spaces, flexi-desk solutions to evolve seamlessly without leaving the district.
This is complemented by Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone’s Beyond Hub services, which provide complete post-license support, including:
• Visa processing for founders, employees, and family members
• Assistance with corporate banking
• VAT registration and taxation guidance
• Medical and Emirates ID services
• Concierge-level support throughout the setup journey
The result is an end-to-end business experience that allows founders to focus on strategy, scale, and innovation rather than logistics and paperwork.
Planning financial investments becomes effortless through the Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone Cost Calculator. This intuitive digital tool helps entrepreneurs estimate total startup costs, including license fees, visa requirements, workspace selection, and supporting services, within minutes.
By offering financial transparency, the calculator enables founders to:
• Strategise funding and investor presentations
• Streamline business plans with precise cost projections
• Avoid unexpected expenses
• Gain confidence in their setup journey
In a global economy, where cost clarity drives decision-making, DSBH FZ ensures entrepreneurs launch with certainty and control.
With logistics giants in close proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and rapid access to Jebel Ali Port, DSBH FZ is perfectly positioned for digital-first and cross-border businesses. E-commerce entrepreneurs benefit from:
• Affordable entry cost starting at Dh12,500
• Direct access to fulfilment partners and last-mile delivery players
• Digitised business setup and operational automation
• Strategic access to over 2 billion consumers across MEASA within an eight-hour flight radius
• Reputation enhancement through association with a Dubai free zone
For online stores, dropshippers, marketplace sellers, and global traders, DSBH FZ provides unmatched speed, credibility, and infrastructure for sustained growth.
Beyond commerce, Dubai South is a lifestyle destination. It blends work efficiency with life enrichment through master-planned residential communities surrounded by:
• International schools
• State-of-the-art clinics and wellness centres
• Retail zones and dining hubs
• Gyms, sports facilities, and green spaces
• Hotels and hospitality options
With Expo City Dubai nearby, the area thrives on innovation, sustainability, and future-oriented living. The calm environment, low congestion, smart mobility plans, and increasing property value make it attractive for founders who are relocating with families or seeking long-term residency.
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone is more than an administrative entity, it’s a launch pad designed for visionaries who see opportunity in every border and scalability in every sector. Whether you’re a start-up founder, e-commerce innovator, consultant, or trader, this free zone gives you the infrastructure of a global logistics powerhouse, the comfort of a family-centric district, and the foresight of a city built for tomorrow’s digital and trade-driven economy.
Entrepreneurs here don’t just set up businesses, they build legacies, raise families, and scale dreams from Dubai to the world.
Your company deserves a home as ambitious as you are. Start your journey at Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone and thrive in a community where business growth and family life move forward together.
