Dubai: A new Dubai Government operated website - esc.gov.ae - that aims to raise public awareness about economic threats has gone live.
The Economic Security Centre of Dubai will use it to “enhance engagement with the community and various government departments,” a statement said. New features support the Centre’s strategy of encouraging community members to submit ideas for promoting further development.
The Dubai Deputy Ruler and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the site.
“The new website provides an online platform for exchanging ideas and receiving suggestions on developing economic and financial laws and procedures,” said Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, Executive Director of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai. “Effective and proactive communication with the community and the business sector will help combat financial malpractices and illegal activities.”