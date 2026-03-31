GCC funds and global stars back Whoop growth in health tech push
Dubai: Whoop has raised $575 million in fresh funding at a $10.1 billion valuation, with strong participation from GCC investors signalling growing regional influence in global health technology.
The round was led by Collaborative Fund and includes backing from Two Point Zero Group, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, alongside a mix of global institutions and high-profile individual investors.
The scale of regional participation points to a clear shift, with Gulf capital taking a more active role in shaping emerging sectors such as personalised health and performance technology.
The funding comes at a time when Whoop is scaling its global footprint, with the GCC positioned as a core growth market.
Founder and CEO Will Ahmed said the region is central to the company’s long-term plans. “The GCC is one of the most forward-looking regions in the world when it comes to health, performance and longevity. We’re building real momentum on the ground, expanding our local teams and growing our retail footprint in multiple markets.”
He added that partnerships across the region are already taking shape. “We’re also developing meaningful partnerships across the region to integrate Whoop into broader health and performance ecosystems. We’re committed to investing here for the long term.”
Whoop plans to use the funding to accelerate expansion across the GCC, Europe, Latin America and Asia, while deepening its research and product capabilities.
The company is positioning itself at the centre of a shift toward preventive and personalised healthcare, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and continuous biometric monitoring.
Whoop's platform uses large-scale physiological data to deliver insights that guide daily behaviour, from sleep and recovery to training intensity and long-term health risks.
The model reflects a broader move away from reactive healthcare toward systems that aim to predict and prevent disease earlier.
A key milestone in Whoop's regional expansion will be the launch of Whoop Labs Doha, its first international research and development facility.
The initiative is expected to strengthen collaboration across the region’s growing performance science ecosystem, while supporting local adoption of wearable health technologies.
At the same time, the company is rolling out a series of initiatives across the UAE and Qatar aimed at embedding its platform within broader health and fitness networks.
The round also drew participation from a wide pool of global investors, including healthcare institutions, asset managers and prominent athletes.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is both an investor and global ambassador, highlighted the platform’s role in long-term health. “Whoop has become one of the most important tools I use to support my long-term health. I am proud to participate in this round because I believe in the future we are building together.”
The presence of high-profile athletes and public figures reflects the brand’s growing reach across both performance-driven users and mainstream consumers.