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Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority back Whoop in $575 million funding round

GCC funds and global stars back Whoop growth in health tech push

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Mubadala, Qatar Investment Authority back Whoop in $575 million funding round
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Dubai: Whoop has raised $575 million in fresh funding at a $10.1 billion valuation, with strong participation from GCC investors signalling growing regional influence in global health technology.

The round was led by Collaborative Fund and includes backing from Two Point Zero Group, Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, alongside a mix of global institutions and high-profile individual investors.

The scale of regional participation points to a clear shift, with Gulf capital taking a more active role in shaping emerging sectors such as personalised health and performance technology.

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Expansion push gains momentum

The funding comes at a time when Whoop is scaling its global footprint, with the GCC positioned as a core growth market.

Founder and CEO Will Ahmed said the region is central to the company’s long-term plans. “The GCC is one of the most forward-looking regions in the world when it comes to health, performance and longevity. We’re building real momentum on the ground, expanding our local teams and growing our retail footprint in multiple markets.”

He added that partnerships across the region are already taking shape. “We’re also developing meaningful partnerships across the region to integrate Whoop into broader health and performance ecosystems. We’re committed to investing here for the long term.”

Whoop plans to use the funding to accelerate expansion across the GCC, Europe, Latin America and Asia, while deepening its research and product capabilities.

Building a data-driven health platform

The company is positioning itself at the centre of a shift toward preventive and personalised healthcare, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and continuous biometric monitoring.

Whoop's platform uses large-scale physiological data to deliver insights that guide daily behaviour, from sleep and recovery to training intensity and long-term health risks.

The model reflects a broader move away from reactive healthcare toward systems that aim to predict and prevent disease earlier.

A key milestone in Whoop's regional expansion will be the launch of Whoop Labs Doha, its first international research and development facility.

The initiative is expected to strengthen collaboration across the region’s growing performance science ecosystem, while supporting local adoption of wearable health technologies.

At the same time, the company is rolling out a series of initiatives across the UAE and Qatar aimed at embedding its platform within broader health and fitness networks.

Global investors and cultural influence

The round also drew participation from a wide pool of global investors, including healthcare institutions, asset managers and prominent athletes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is both an investor and global ambassador, highlighted the platform’s role in long-term health. “Whoop has become one of the most important tools I use to support my long-term health. I am proud to participate in this round because I believe in the future we are building together.”

The presence of high-profile athletes and public figures reflects the brand’s growing reach across both performance-driven users and mainstream consumers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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