GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Mubadala exits AI cooling firm in $4.75 billion deal amid data centre surge

Exit comes as AI drives demand for energy efficient data centre cooling

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mubadala exits AI cooling firm in $4.75 billion deal amid data centre surge
Supplied

Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company has agreed to sell its minority stake in CoolIT Systems to Ecolab in a $4.75 billion transaction led by KKR, marking a timely exit from a segment gaining traction amid rising demand for artificial intelligence.

The deal comes three years after Mubadala invested in the company alongside KKR, at a time when liquid cooling was still emerging as a niche within data centre infrastructure. That positioning has shifted, with rising compute intensity pushing operators to rethink how facilities are cooled and powered.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Cooling moves to the centre of the AI buildout

Cooling has become a critical cost and efficiency factor in modern data centres, with traditional air-cooled systems accounting for up to half of total facility energy use. Liquid cooling is gaining ground as operators look to manage higher-density workloads while keeping energy consumption in check.

CoolIT’s systems reduce cooling energy use by around 30 to 40% and operate through a closed-loop setup that also cuts water consumption. The technology is already deployed across more than 300 data centres globally, including hyperscale facilities that support AI workloads.

“When Mubadala invested in CoolIT three years ago, we had strong conviction that liquid cooling would become a critical enabler of more sustainable digital infrastructure. Today, CoolIT has established itself as a leading global player in this technology, as the demand for energy-efficient data-center solutions accelerates with the rise of AI,” said Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Head of Energy and Sustainability, Private Equity at Mubadala.

Growth built on scale and demand

Since the 2023 investment, the company has expanded manufacturing capacity to over 300,000 square feet and increased its coolant distribution unit capacity by 25 times, while doubling its workforce. That scale-up reflects a broader shift in the industry, with operators racing to upgrade infrastructure to meet rising AI demand.

The business is positioned for further expansion, with projections pointing to roughly fourfold revenue growth and a tenfold increase in EBITDA through 2026.

“Our successful partnership with KKR and the CoolIT management team is a testament to the value that can be created through active management and aligned ownership, and we are proud of what has been achieved together. We are confident that CoolIT will continue to build on this momentum as it enters its next chapter,” Shadid said.

Why it matters beyond the sector

The deal comes at a time when data centre energy use is climbing sharply. Global consumption is projected to reach 945 terawatt hours by 2030, more than double 2024 levels, with water demand also rising significantly.

That shift is beginning to feed into broader energy and infrastructure planning, with efficiency gains in cooling becoming central to managing costs and resource use at scale. In 2025 alone, CoolIT’s systems delivered about 2.18 billion kilowatt hours in energy savings, equivalent to powering around 200,000 homes for a year.

Next phase

Ecolab’s entry brings a water management angle into the business, aligning with growing pressure on both energy and water usage in data centres. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The acquisition of CoolIT by Ecolab, an industry leader in water management, will be an outstanding outcome for our customers, employees and shareholders alike,” said Jason Waxman, CEO of CoolIT Systems. “Our support and partnership with Mubadala helped to transform CoolIT into a world-class provider of liquid cooling solutions for hyperscale computing. Our commitment to building a strong business in UAE will continue long after the acquisitions closes.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
AI

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mubadala Energy lands another major find from its Indonesia operations.

Mubadala Energy wins new Indonesia gas block

Just now3m read
Education requires flexibility, empathy, and understanding, qualities that no algorithm truly possesses.

Why AI in education still needs human judgement

3m read
AI is rapidly reshaping world's development trajectory, emerging as a powerful catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Trust became most valuable asset in technology in 2026

3m read
The project is designed to strengthen the governance of health data by transforming it into strategic indicators that support evidence-based planning and future foresight.

WHX 2026: MoHAP showcases new system Bayan

4m read