The deal comes three years after Mubadala invested in the company alongside KKR, at a time when liquid cooling was still emerging as a niche within data centre infrastructure. That positioning has shifted, with rising compute intensity pushing operators to rethink how facilities are cooled and powered.

“When Mubadala invested in CoolIT three years ago, we had strong conviction that liquid cooling would become a critical enabler of more sustainable digital infrastructure. Today, CoolIT has established itself as a leading global player in this technology, as the demand for energy-efficient data-center solutions accelerates with the rise of AI,” said Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Head of Energy and Sustainability, Private Equity at Mubadala.

“The acquisition of CoolIT by Ecolab, an industry leader in water management, will be an outstanding outcome for our customers, employees and shareholders alike,” said Jason Waxman, CEO of CoolIT Systems. “Our support and partnership with Mubadala helped to transform CoolIT into a world-class provider of liquid cooling solutions for hyperscale computing. Our commitment to building a strong business in UAE will continue long after the acquisitions closes.”

That shift is beginning to feed into broader energy and infrastructure planning, with efficiency gains in cooling becoming central to managing costs and resource use at scale. In 2025 alone, CoolIT’s systems delivered about 2.18 billion kilowatt hours in energy savings, equivalent to powering around 200,000 homes for a year.

“Our successful partnership with KKR and the CoolIT management team is a testament to the value that can be created through active management and aligned ownership, and we are proud of what has been achieved together. We are confident that CoolIT will continue to build on this momentum as it enters its next chapter,” Shadid said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.