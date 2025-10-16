GOLD/FOREX
Massive Stargate UAE AI Cluster in Abu Dhabi on track to complete in 2026

Stargate UAE, part of 5GW UAE–US AI Campus, advancing toward 2026 completion

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
An entrance to the Stargate artificial intelligence data center complex in Abilene, Texas on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.
An entrance to the Stargate artificial intelligence data center complex in Abilene, Texas on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.
AP

Dubai: G42 has announced significant construction progress on Stargate UAE, a 1-gigawatt AI infrastructure cluster being developed by Khazna Data Centers, a G42 company, within the 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Unveiled in May 2025, the project is a collaboration between G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank, aimed at building one of the world’s largest AI infrastructure hubs.

Construction advances

A G42 spokesperson confirmed that construction is now well underway and progressing steadily toward the planned 2026 delivery.

The construction of the first 200 megawatts of capacity is well underway, with civil, structural, and architectural works progressing as planned. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are in final stages, and key modular components have entered production.

Long-lead equipment has been fully procured, and initial mechanical systems have already been delivered to the site, ensuring that the project remains on track for its 2026 completion.

Khazna is implementing a design-to-build model, allowing an integrated transition from design to construction. The company’s supply chain is performing strongly, supporting accelerated development timelines.

UAE’s AI infrastructure

Stargate UAE will anchor the UAE’s national AI infrastructure strategy, supporting G42’s broader “Intelligence Grid” vision — a network of globally connected AI hubs spanning regions from the UAE to Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Once operational, the 1GW cluster will play a central role in powering AI innovation, research, and enterprise applications across sectors, advancing the UAE’s goal of becoming a global leader in AI and digital transformation.

