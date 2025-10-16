Unveiled in May 2025, the project is a collaboration between G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank, aimed at building one of the world’s largest AI infrastructure hubs.

Long-lead equipment has been fully procured, and initial mechanical systems have already been delivered to the site, ensuring that the project remains on track for its 2026 completion.

The construction of the first 200 megawatts of capacity is well underway, with civil, structural, and architectural works progressing as planned. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are in final stages, and key modular components have entered production.

Once operational, the 1GW cluster will play a central role in powering AI innovation, research, and enterprise applications across sectors, advancing the UAE’s goal of becoming a global leader in AI and digital transformation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.