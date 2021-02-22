Dubai: The UAE Armed Forces signed 11 deals worth Dh7.29 billion with local and international companies on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021.
The total value of deals with international entities amounted to Dh6.98 billion. The value of deals signed with UAE companies reached Dh310 million, said Staff Brigadier-General Mohammed Al Hassani, spokesperson of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions.
Build mine-resistant 4x4
Meanwhile, NIMR, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s EDGE, entered an agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) to “explore opportunities” for the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia. NIMR will license technology to the Kingdom to enable local manufacture of the JAIS vehicle and develop Saudi Arabia’s supply chain capabilities.
JAIS 4x4 competed against a range of military vehicles in trials arranged by SAMI and conducted by experts in Saudi Arabia. “Fostering strategic relationships is a key pillar of EDGE’s strategy, and we look forward to building on this commitment with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE.
“This agreement represents the first military collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is a major step in boosting the already robust relations between our respective nations.”
JAIS 4x4 is the next-generation of mine-resistant, ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, providing critical balance between firepower, survivability, and mobility for modern, conventional, and asymmetric operations.
“SAMI selected NIMR as its preferred local partner due to its strategic position as a key enabler of the Saudi Vision 2030," said Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI. "This achievement also supports PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships,”