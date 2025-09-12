GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Gold’s winning streak continues: Dubai 24-karat price climbs to Dh440.5, 22k hits Dh408

22-karat gold global price up approx. 0.5% to $3,653.38 per ounce on Friday

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The US Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
The US Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai rose incrementally on Friday morning, with 22-karat gold staying above Dh400 per gram for the sixth straight day. It opened at Dh408 per gram. Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat gold touched Dh440.5 per gram early Friday morning.

Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait.

Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold has also risen to ₹11,127 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,200 per gram on Friday. 

Global markets

Gold is headed for a fourth weekly gain on expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to lower US interest rates, with prices aided by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, according to Bloomberg reports.

Bullion rose toward $3,650 an ounce, up almost 2 per cent this week, after setting a record in Tuesday’s session.

Silver, which can move in tandem, topped $42 an ounce to hit its highest since 2011.

On Thursday, data showed US consumer prices rose as expected in August, handing Fed policymakers the leeway to reduce borrowing costs after a string of weak labour-market prints.

Gold has rallied by 39 per cent this year, making it one of the best-performing commodities, and outpacing other market gauges, including the S&P 500 Index.

Central-bank buying, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflows into ETFs have supported the surge. In addition to setting a nominal record this week, gold has also surpassed its inflation-adjusted peak set more than 45 years ago.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai: Gold rates near record again, 22k costs Dh407

Dubai: Gold rates near record again, 22k costs Dh407

1m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

Dubai: Gold rate dips from record high, 22k at Dh406

1m read
How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?

Dubai gold rate drops Dh4 from record highs

1m read
This week, the Dubai gold price has risen by over Dh6 to a gram.

Dubai gold price just Dh1 away from record high

2m read