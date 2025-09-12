22-karat gold global price up approx. 0.5% to $3,653.38 per ounce on Friday
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai rose incrementally on Friday morning, with 22-karat gold staying above Dh400 per gram for the sixth straight day. It opened at Dh408 per gram. Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat gold touched Dh440.5 per gram early Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold has also risen to ₹11,127 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,200 per gram on Friday.
Gold is headed for a fourth weekly gain on expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to lower US interest rates, with prices aided by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, according to Bloomberg reports.
Bullion rose toward $3,650 an ounce, up almost 2 per cent this week, after setting a record in Tuesday’s session.
Silver, which can move in tandem, topped $42 an ounce to hit its highest since 2011.
On Thursday, data showed US consumer prices rose as expected in August, handing Fed policymakers the leeway to reduce borrowing costs after a string of weak labour-market prints.
Gold has rallied by 39 per cent this year, making it one of the best-performing commodities, and outpacing other market gauges, including the S&P 500 Index.
Central-bank buying, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflows into ETFs have supported the surge. In addition to setting a nominal record this week, gold has also surpassed its inflation-adjusted peak set more than 45 years ago.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox