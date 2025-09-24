Gold holds near record after three straight days of hitting a new high

(Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold spiked to ₹11,569 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold rose to ₹10,605 per gram on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, 22K gold was Dh418.75 per gram and 24K was Dh452.25. Prices were less than Dh1 higher than Tuesday’s close but remain at levels that make gold less affordable for many buyers.

Dubai: Gold rates in the UAE were trading close to record levels after rising Dh45 in the past four weeks — nearly 10% this month. The rally has picked up pace, leaving UAE buyers preparing for further price increases.

Powell said the US job market and inflation face risks but gave no signal on whether he would support another interest rate cut in October.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.