"Global investors support a US-Iran deal that reflects input from the region and provides safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "They are exhibiting patience, with a majority indicating they either see continued progress in the negotiations or optimistic a deal will likely succeed.”

Consulum and HarrisX said 70% of international investors expect the GCC’s global economic importance to grow over the next five years. The UK led that view at 78%, followed by the US at 74%, China at 70%, Germany at 65% and France at 61%.

The findings come after a volatile period linked to the US-Iran conflict and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, but investors appear to be treating the tensions as a manageable risk rather than a longer-term threat to the region’s growth story.

The survey covered 2,043 investors across the US, UK, Germany, France and China, and found the strongest confidence in China at 91%, followed by the US and UK at 84% each, Germany at 80% and France at 71%.

"Read alongside our May survey, two different audiences – global investors and the Gulf’s own residents – are reaching similar conclusions," noted Ranulph Murray, Head of Consulum Intelligence. "That alignment of outside capital and domestic sentiment is itself a measure of how confidence in the Gulf is structural and settled.”

Public confidence in national economies was above 90% across all four markets surveyed. In the UAE, 93% of the public said they trusted the government to protect the country from the consequences of the conflict, while 91% trusted the government to manage regional crises.

“Saudi Arabia’s economy has continued to demonstrate resilience through a period of heightened regional uncertainty, reflecting the strength of domestic demand and the progress of the Kingdom’s diversification agenda," said Mazen Bunyan, CEO and Head of Coverage, Saudi Arabia at Standard Chartered. "As regional conditions continue to improve, we expect this resilience to translate into stronger business momentum, creating further opportunities for investment and private sector growth during the second half of the year.”

The bank also said the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and earlier rerouting of oil exports had translated into a near full recovery in the UAE’s oil exports, while the wider regional recovery in oil exports was taking place more gradually.

“The UAE’s latest PMI reading reinforces the resilience of its non-oil economy and private sector activity through a period of regional uncertainty," said Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered. "Domestic consumption and investment continue to support growth, while the gradual recovery in external demand provides a more constructive outlook for the third quarter. These trends reflect the depth of the UAE’s economic fundamentals and its continued role as a leading hub for trade, investment and capital flows.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.