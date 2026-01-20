G42 unveils Digital Embassies to let nations deploy AI with full control

New framework lets governments run AI securely without waiting years for local build-outs
Dubai: UAE-based AI company G42 on Tuesday launched its Digital Embassies framework and Greenshield, a new operating model designed to allow governments to deploy artificial intelligence while retaining full legal authority and control over data, systems and policies, regardless of where infrastructure is located.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as governments worldwide accelerate the use of AI across public services, national security, healthcare, energy and industry.
G42 said many governments face a gap between policy ambition and infrastructure readiness. Building sovereign data centres and cloud environments can take years, while legal, regulatory and security obligations apply immediately.
The Digital Embassies framework is designed to close that gap by allowing sovereignty to be enforced as a legal and operational status rather than being tied to physical location. Under the model, national laws govern data and systems even when infrastructure is hosted outside a country’s borders.
“Our vision is that every government, regardless of size or geography, can operationalise its digital and AI strategy with full sovereign control from day one,” said Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.
Greenshield serves as the operational layer of the framework and is implemented by Core42, G42’s digital infrastructure subsidiary. It applies sovereign controls across identity management, access, data handling, security, compliance and auditability.
“Governments are clear on their sovereignty responsibilities, but they need practical ways to deploy AI today,” said Ali Al Amine, chief commercial officer of G42 International. “Digital Embassies and Greenshield allow nations to enforce their laws and policies from day one while preserving flexibility over infrastructure.”
Talal Al Kaissi, interim chief executive of Core42 and G42’s group chief global affairs officer, said Greenshield operates across a network of sovereign AI and cloud environments already deployed in North America, Europe and the UAE.
“When coupled with government-to-government agreements, Greenshield enables countries to run advanced AI workloads with sovereign controls regardless of where the infrastructure sits,” he said.
The framework is supported by G42’s partnership with Microsoft, using global cloud platforms where appropriate. It also complements regional initiatives such as the UAE’s planned 5-gigawatt AI campus, which is designed to support large-scale sovereign AI deployment with low-latency connectivity.
G42 said discussions with partner governments are ongoing, with Digital Embassies and Greenshield positioned as a model for countries seeking to deploy AI quickly.
