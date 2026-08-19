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Dubai’s biggest events return through December with GITEX, Big 5, Beautyworld and more

Major technology, travel, property and consumer shows will run across two Dubai venues

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai’s biggest events return through December with GITEX, Big 5, Beautyworld and more
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai will host a packed run of exhibitions, conferences and consumer events through the end of 2026, with GITEX Global, Arabian Travel Market, Beautyworld Dubai, Big 5 Global and Automechanika Dubai among the major shows scheduled between August and December.

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Dubai World Trade Centre has released its calendar for the remainder of the year, covering events at both Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City.

The programme spans technology, tourism, property, healthcare, energy, construction, automotive, education, food and beverage, sustainability and consumer goods.

The breadth of our calendar for the remainder of 2026 is significant, bringing together major international events and specialist industry platforms across multiple sectors.
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC

August closes with healthcare and entertainment

The final weeks of August include Dubai Sports World and Modesh World, both running until August 25, alongside JPEX Entertainment Exhibition from August 20 to 23.

The healthcare calendar includes the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition and the International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference and Exhibition from August 24 to 26.

DUPHAT and the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition will follow from August 25 to 27.

Arabian Travel Market returns in September

September brings some of the calendar’s major business gatherings, beginning with Middle East Energy from September 1 to 3.

International Property Show and AIM Congress will both run from September 7 to 9, while Dubai Derma is scheduled for September 8 to 10.

Arabian Travel Market returns from September 14 to 17, followed later in the month by The Forex Expo, Seamless Middle East, Ru'ya Careers UAE, GOTECH and AWS Summit Dubai.

Dubai Exhibition Centre will host GISEC from September 16 to 18 and Middle East Coatings Show from September 28 to 30.

Beautyworld, AI and consumer shows fill October

Beautyworld Dubai will take place at DWTC from October 6 to 8, followed by Airport Show and Global Airport Leaders Forum from October 12 to 14.

RISE Global Real Estate Investment Summit & Expo runs from October 13 to 14, while WETEX runs from October 20 to 22 and the World Green Economy Summit runs from October 21 to 22.

Dubai AI Festival takes place from October 26 to 27.

Consumer-focused events at Dubai Exhibition Centre include Baby & Kids Expo from October 22 to 24, The School & Nursery Show from October 24 to 25, and Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai from October 27 to 29.

Dubai Muscle Show and Active Show will run from October 30 to November 1.

Julfar said, “With DWTC and Dubai Exhibition Centre operating as complementary venues, we have the capacity to accommodate a particularly active period ahead, including several large-scale events within a concentrated calendar.”

Big 5 and Automechanika arrive in November

November starts with Gulf Host, Gulfood Manufacturing, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East, all taking place from November 3 to 5 at DWTC.

GESS, EV World Show and World Vape Show are scheduled from November 10 to 12, while several events covering food safety, textiles, organic products, paper and policing will run later in the month.

Big 5 Global, GeoWorld, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX and Future FM will run from November 23 to 26.

Dubai Exhibition Centre will host Automechanika Dubai from November 10 to 12, followed by World Art Dubai from November 19 to 22 and Onset Expo from November 20 to 22.

GITEX Global anchors December

Technology takes a central role in December, with GITEX Global moving to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City.

The event, described by DWTC as the world's largest technology show, will run from December 8 to 11 at its new home.

DWTC will separately host the Gitex Global Summit from December 4 to 8, followed by the Sign & Graphic Imaging M.E. Exhibition from December 7 to 9, the UITP Conference from December 9 to 10 and the MEBAA Show Dubai from December 10 to 12.

The year's programme closes at the Dubai Exhibition Centre with the International Summit for Aviation Training on December 14 and 15, followed by the Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, the International Appliance and Electronics Show, and the China Products Fair from December 15 to 17.

“This expanded venue capacity allows us to respond to the needs of organisers, support events as they grow and welcome a greater diversity of industries and audiences across Dubai,” Julfar said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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