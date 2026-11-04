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DP World Pakistan commits Rs7.5 million to expand critical healthcare

Deal with Indus Hospital to support 9,000 patients annually through free emergency care

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The memorandum of understanding was signed at Indus Hospital by Fakhr Alam, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of DP World Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Founder of Indus Hospital & Health Network.
The memorandum of understanding was signed at Indus Hospital by Fakhr Alam, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of DP World Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Founder of Indus Hospital & Health Network.
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Dubai: DP World Pakistan has signed a one-year agreement with Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), committing Rs7.5 million to improve access to critical healthcare services for underserved communities in Pakistan.

Under the partnership, DP World has donated an intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator and defibrillators to strengthen the hospital network’s emergency and critical care capabilities.

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The equipment is expected to support approximately 9,000 patient encounters annually, including more than 8,800 emergency cardiac care interventions using defibrillators and over 200 patients requiring ventilator support. All treatment will be provided free of charge.

“Our partnership with Indus Hospital & Health Network reflects this commitment, helping expand access to essential healthcare for those who need it most,” Alam said, referring to the company's community development efforts.

Dr. Khan said the donated equipment would strengthen the network’s ability to provide respiratory support and respond to life-threatening cardiac emergencies.

The agreement establishes a framework for further collaboration on healthcare and community wellbeing initiatives, with both organisations exploring opportunities to extend the partnership beyond its initial one-year term.

The initiative adds to DP World Pakistan’s existing community health programmes, which include breast cancer awareness activities, eye and dermatology camps, diabetes screening and mental and physical health awareness sessions.

Related Topics:
PakistanHealth

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