At the heart of Barq Vogue is a shared leadership vision. Chairman Muhammad Azam Bhatti guides the company’s long-term direction, with an emphasis on quality, excellence and enduring value. Founder and CEO Muhammad Shahzaib Bhatti leads its creative direction, identity and development, shaping a luxury fashion house rooted in Dubai with ambitions beyond the UAE. The Hessa Street flagship provides a setting to showcase the collections and build direct relationships with clients.