Dubai-based fashion house builds modest-luxury proposition with considered product design
Barq Vogue has inaugurated its flagship boutique on Hessa Street in Al Barsha, taking a significant step in its ambition to build a Dubai-origin luxury fashion house with a recognisable identity in contemporary modest clothing.
The boutique was formally inaugurated on 14 November by chief guest Malik Riaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of BT Properties, alongside Barq Vogue Chairman Muhammad Azam Bhatti and Founder and CEO Muhammad Shahzaib Bhatti. The event also drew prominent figures from Dubai's business community, including businessman Tariq Al Yousefi and Shahid Mehmood Qureshi, Global Sales Head of BT Properties, together with other senior business leaders, entrepreneurs and distinguished guests. Former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz was also in attendance.
Barq Vogue’s positioning starts with a specific design principle: luxury should feel appropriate to the people and places for which it is created. The house brings together modest silhouettes, contemporary styling and practical consideration for the Gulf climate, seeking to offer garments that move comfortably between professional, social and everyday settings.
Its collection spans refined wardrobe essentials, coordinated womenswear and menswear, and tailored styles. Rather than relying on conspicuous branding, the house emphasises fabric, cut, finish and a consistent visual language. Its signature statement, “Presence is not worn. It is carried,” expresses this approach.
At the heart of Barq Vogue is a shared leadership vision. Chairman Muhammad Azam Bhatti guides the company’s long-term direction, with an emphasis on quality, excellence and enduring value. Founder and CEO Muhammad Shahzaib Bhatti leads its creative direction, identity and development, shaping a luxury fashion house rooted in Dubai with ambitions beyond the UAE. The Hessa Street flagship provides a setting to showcase the collections and build direct relationships with clients.
“Our ambition is to build Barq Vogue into an internationally recognised luxury fashion house originating from Dubai. We are developing a distinctive identity through craftsmanship, product innovation and a carefully considered retail experience. Our flagship boutique is the foundation for a broader vision that extends across the GCC and international markets.”
MUHAMMAD SHAHZAIB BHATTI, FOUNDER AND CEO
The flagship complements the brand’s digital presence at barqvogue.com. Together, the boutique and online channel give Barq Vogue a platform to present its identity, showcase its products and serve customers beyond the immediate neighbourhood. The company’s retail approach prioritises a coherent experience across customer touchpoints.
Barq Vogue intends to strengthen its position in the UAE before evaluating further opportunities in premium retail destinations across the GCC. Longer-term ambitions include international market development and expansion of the house’s product universe.