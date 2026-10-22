UAE property investors must look beyond rental yields, says Realtor Signature Properties CEO

Buyers must assess entry prices, rental demand and exit prospects before investing
The UAE property market continues to attract investors, but rising prices do not guarantee strong returns. Buyers need to assess the property, its location and its long-term prospects before committing, says Clint Khan, Founder and CEO of Realtor Signature Properties.
“Four years ago, buying early in the right Dubai community could itself create significant upside. Today, investors need to be more selective,” he says.
Khan says investors should study entry prices, actual rental demand, future supply, service charges, infrastructure and the developer’s track record. They must also consider who might rent or buy the property when they decide to sell.
Dubai’s average gross residential rental yield is currently around the mid-7 per cent range, according to Khan. However, he cautions against treating this figure as a guaranteed return.
“I would never promise a client a standard ROI. The real return is what remains after costs and what your property is worth when you eventually exit,” he says.
Choosing the right community
For buyers looking for properties that meet family needs while offering investment potential, Khan recommends considering both established communities and developments planned for longer-term growth.
“For established family living, Dubai Hills Estate remains one of the communities we like because schools, healthcare, parks, retail and connectivity already create genuine end-user demand,” he says.
For longer-term family growth, he points to The Valley by Emaar. Al Ghadeer Gardens by Aldar, located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is another community he considers worth exploring because of its strategic location and planned family infrastructure.
In Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island offers a different proposition, with a premium lifestyle focus built around sport, education and long-term destination development.
However, Khan cautions against assuming that every property in a sought-after community represents a good investment.
“We don’t believe in naming a ‘best project’ because the best investment depends on the buyer,” he says.
“But even within a great community, we would not recommend every project or every unit. Entry price matters.”
What first-time buyers should consider
Khan advises first-time buyers to establish their objectives before looking at properties. A purchase aimed at generating rental income may require a different approach from one intended as a family home or a long-term investment.
“Don’t start by asking, ‘What should I buy?’ Start by asking, ‘Why am I buying?’” he says.
Buyers should then examine comparable transactions, realistic rental income, service charges, future supply, the developer’s history and the total acquisition cost.
He also warns against rushing into a purchase because of sales incentives or claims that a property is about to sell out.
“And never buy simply because someone tells you it is the ‘last unit’,” he says.
“A good investment should still make sense after you remove the payment plan, incentives and marketing.”
Advice beyond the transaction
At Realtor Signature Properties, Khan says the focus is on understanding the client’s needs before recommending a property.
“Our process starts with the client, not the project. We understand their budget, family, workplace, children’s education, investment horizon and residency plans before recommending property,” he says.
The company compares developers, communities, prices, rental potential, future supply and exit opportunities. For qualifying investors, it also provides guidance on the property investment route to the UAE Golden Visa.
Its support extends from property selection and negotiation to documentation, financing, purchase and handover.
Khan says buyers need advice that goes beyond presenting available properties, particularly when assessing whether a purchase fits their financial and personal goals.
“At Realtor Signature Properties, we don’t want to sell everything. We want to select what is worth buying,” he says.
He adds: “Today, access to property is easy. Good advice is not. A broker can show you what is available. An adviser should be able to tell you what to avoid. That is where we believe our value lies.”