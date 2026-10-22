From Sweden to the UAE: A successful public health model

“Every week I see people whose lungs are showing the damage from smoking much earlier in life than they should,” said Dr Kaminski. “Many of them want to stop and have tried more than once. What they lack is proper support: dedicated cessation services, treatment covered by insurance, and something realistic to offer those who cannot quit. Without that, we are treating the consequences, not the cause.”

Consultant Pulmonologist Dr Mohammad Fawzi Katranji said misconceptions about nicotine, among the public and health professionals, make smoking harder to tackle. Many believe shisha and midwakh are cleaner than cigarettes, but all three burn tobacco. Dokha can deliver up to five times the nicotine of a cigarette and about 55 per cent more tar, and one shisha session can equal more than 40 cigarettes.

Public health professionals in the audience also participated in the event and enquired about EVALI and popcorn lung. The 2019 US EVALI outbreak was caused by illicit cannabis (THC) products contaminated with vitamin E acetate, not by regulated nicotine vapes. Dr Garrett McGovern, a Dublin addiction specialist, explained there is no evidence that vaping causes popcorn lung, which arose from very high diacetyl exposure among popcorn factory workers. Cigarette smoke contains diacetyl at 150 to 800 times the level ever found in e-liquids, yet no case has been linked to smoking.

Others asked whether nicotine is a poison. Speakers explained that nicotine can be dependence forming, but it is not what causes smoking-related disease. Nicotine is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines. Vaping products are regulated in the EU and US only after strict safety and quality review. The US FDA has also authorised some e-cigarettes as appropriate for the protection of public health.

As the late Professor Michael Russell, a UK pioneer of stop-smoking research, said 50 years ago: “People smoke for nicotine but they die from the tar.”