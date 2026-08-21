DP World moves 500,000 TEUs overland across GCC amid shipping disruption

“Moving half a million TEUs overland shows the scale, resilience and flexibility of our network beyond the terminal gates. Our extensive inland logistics capabilities give shipping lines and cargo owners more routing options and more certainty in how they move goods through the region, helping them adapt quickly when conditions change,” Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and MD of DP World GCC, said.

“By moving empty container storage and handling closer to customers, we can reduce unnecessary movements to the port and make it easier for shipping lines and logistics companies to access and reposition equipment. It is another way we are connecting our port services, logistics capability and inland infrastructure into one integrated solution to make cargo flows more efficient,” Raveen Guliani, COO - Logistics, DP World GCC, said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.