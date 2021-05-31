Dubai: Another group entity from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. has listed on ADX’s Second Market, which is the platform for smaller entities to seek a public exposure.
Emirates Stallion Group is into engineering, construction, development, and management of real estate. Set up in 2006, the company is present in 12 markets and had assets of Dh537 million as of the end of the first quarter.
The parent company, IHC, is among the Top 3 listed companies on Abu Dhabi stock market. “Our portfolio companies have proven resilient over the last year and are well positioned to grasp new opportunities as the UAE and regional economies make a strong rebound from the pandemic,” said Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman.
Emirates Stallion is the fourth IHC Group company to list on the ADX Second Market, following the successful listings of Palm Sports, Easylease and Zee Stores in late 2020.
Trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has seen significant improvement this year, with the market capitalization up 25 per cent during the first quarter to a record Dh936 billion. In the first three months of 2021, the total traded value of stocks bought and sold increased five-fold year-on-year to Dh107.8 billion. Meanwhile, buying and selling by institutional investors increased significantly to AED 92.6 billion in value, from AED 14.6 billion, while trading by retail investors more than doubled to AED 15.1 billion