Jack Ma is on the cusp of breaking into the Top 10 of the world's richest. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Shanghai: Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with $60,000, is poised to become the world's 11th richest person after Ant Group Co. priced shares for a record initial public offering.

Ma's 8.8 per cent stake is worth $27.4 billion based on the stock pricing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. That will take the 56-year-old's fortune to $71.6 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, exceeding that of Oracle Corp.'s Larry Ellison, L'Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and individual members of the Waltons, whose family own Walmart Inc.

Ant's mammoth listing is poised to boost the fortunes of a group of early investors and employees. The company has granted staff share-based awards since 2014 and at least 18 other people have become billionaires from the IPO. Lucy Peng, a director at the payments giant through August, is the biggest individual Ant owner after Ma, and has a $5.2 billion stake. Chairman Eric Jing's holding is worth $3.1 billion.

Record IPO territory

Ant is set to raise almost $35 billion, beating Saudi Aramco's $29 billion sale last year. The Shanghai stock priced at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) apiece and its Hong Kong shares at HK$80 ($10.32) each. The company could raise another $5.2 billion if it exercises 'green shoe' options, taking its market value to about $320 billion. That would be more than JPMorgan Chase & Co. and four times bigger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The big winners of the listing own their stakes through two limited partnerships registered in Hangzhou that together hold about 40 per cent of Ant. Alibaba, in turn, has a third of the fintech firm.

Hong Kong's Li Ka-shing, the family behind a French supermarket giant, the son of a Taiwanese real estate billionaire and Chinese retail tycoon Shen Guojun are among the other owners who have invested in the company over the year.

$ 35 billion What Ant is expected to raise from the IPO, which will make it the biggest one yet and ahead of Saudi Aramco's $29 billion last year

Started off small

Ant began when Alibaba launched the Alipay payments app in 2004 as an escrow service for buyers and sellers on Ma's e-commerce website. In 2013, they were given the ability to save money and earn interest on the balances stored on their accounts.

The firm then started offering credit to small businesses, branching out from its consumer-finance focus, and eventually expanded to services such as blockchain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Since co-founding Alibaba with Ma, Peng served in different roles. She set up Alibaba's human-resources department and, after helping create Ant, was its CEO until Jing took over in 2016. Two years later, he succeeded her as executive chairman of the fintech company.