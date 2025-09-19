GOLD/FOREX
Al Ansari board greenlights interim dividend following robust earnings

Dividend equals 70% of net profit, reinforcing Al Ansari’s strong financial position

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Al Ansari’s dividend payout is likely to be welcomed by shareholders seeking stability and growth.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, on Friday, has announced an interim cash dividend of Dh148.5 million for the first half of 2025.

The payout, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, represents 1.98 fils per share and accounts for approximately 70 per cent of its net profit after tax.

Chairman Mohammad A. Al Ansari described the move as a reflection of the company’s robust performance and commitment to shareholders.

“This dividend approval reflects the strength of our business and our unwavering focus on returning value to our shareholders,” he said. “Our performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy.”

The dividend aligns with Al Ansari’s approved policy and signals confidence in its financial health and growth trajectory.

"Backed by a solid financial position, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and reinforcing our leadership in the financial services sector,” Al Ansari added.

Key dates for shareholders include:

  • Entitlement Date: Thursday, September 25

  • Ex-Dividend Date: Friday, September 26

  • Registry Closure: Monday, September 29

  • Distribution Date: Wednesday, October 15

The announcement comes amid a competitive financial landscape, where investor confidence hinges on consistent returns and strategic clarity. Al Ansari’s dividend payout is likely to be welcomed by shareholders seeking stability and growth. 

