Al Ansari board greenlights interim dividend following robust earnings

Dividend equals 70% of net profit, reinforcing Al Ansari’s strong financial position
Dubai: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, on Friday, has announced an interim cash dividend of Dh148.5 million for the first half of 2025.
The payout, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, represents 1.98 fils per share and accounts for approximately 70 per cent of its net profit after tax.
Chairman Mohammad A. Al Ansari described the move as a reflection of the company’s robust performance and commitment to shareholders.
“This dividend approval reflects the strength of our business and our unwavering focus on returning value to our shareholders,” he said. “Our performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy.”
The dividend aligns with Al Ansari’s approved policy and signals confidence in its financial health and growth trajectory.
"Backed by a solid financial position, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and reinforcing our leadership in the financial services sector,” Al Ansari added.
Key dates for shareholders include:
Entitlement Date: Thursday, September 25
Ex-Dividend Date: Friday, September 26
Registry Closure: Monday, September 29
Distribution Date: Wednesday, October 15
The announcement comes amid a competitive financial landscape, where investor confidence hinges on consistent returns and strategic clarity. Al Ansari’s dividend payout is likely to be welcomed by shareholders seeking stability and growth.
