ADNOC Retail approves $350 million interim dividend for H1 2025

Shareholders must purchase shares by September 30, 2025 to qualify, with eligibility based on the share register as of October 2, 2025. Based on ADNOC Distribution’s share price of Dh3.81 on September 22, the full-year dividend represents an annual yield of 5.4%.

The payout is the first installment of the expected full-year 2025 dividend of $700 million (Dh2.57 billion), or 20.57 fils per share, in line with the company’s five-year dividend policy (2024-2028). The policy targets $700 million annually or a minimum of 75% of net profit, providing visibility on expected shareholder returns and potential upside from future earnings growth.

Dubai: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend of $350 million (Dh1.285 billion) for the first half of 2025, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The approval of our interim dividend for H1 2025 reflects the strength of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders. Since our IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has more than doubled total shareholder returns through steady dividends and share price growth.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.