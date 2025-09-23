ADNOC Retail approves $350 million interim dividend for H1 2025

Payout is the first installment of the expected full-year 2025 dividend of $700 million
Dubai: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend of $350 million (Dh1.285 billion) for the first half of 2025, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share.
The payout is the first installment of the expected full-year 2025 dividend of $700 million (Dh2.57 billion), or 20.57 fils per share, in line with the company’s five-year dividend policy (2024-2028). The policy targets $700 million annually or a minimum of 75% of net profit, providing visibility on expected shareholder returns and potential upside from future earnings growth.
Shareholders must purchase shares by September 30, 2025 to qualify, with eligibility based on the share register as of October 2, 2025. Based on ADNOC Distribution’s share price of Dh3.81 on September 22, the full-year dividend represents an annual yield of 5.4%.
Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The approval of our interim dividend for H1 2025 reflects the strength of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders. Since our IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has more than doubled total shareholder returns through steady dividends and share price growth.”
Since its IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has distributed $5.1 billion (AED 18.7 billion) in dividends, including the H1 2025 payout, reflecting consistent shareholder value creation.
Growth, expansion
Expanded network by 47 stations in H1 2025, mostly in Saudi Arabia, with a new target of 60–70 stations for 2025
Non-fuel contributions to EBITDA are rising, with non-fuel gross profit up 14.9% YoY and transactions up 10.4% YoY
ADNOC Rewards program grew 19.5% YoY to nearly 2.5 million users
Over 20 AI-enabled initiatives in progress to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience
ADNOC Distribution continues to focus on domestic expansion, international platforms, digital transformation, operational efficiency, and innovation to drive sustainable growth and shareholder returns.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox