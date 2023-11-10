Dubai: Higher fuel demand and consumers buying more at its convenience stores was the ballast for ADNOC Distribution’s 4.8 per cent jump in 9-month 2023 revenue to Dh25 billion. The only factor that did slow growth was lower fuel prices on average compared to last year.
It did pull net profit to Dh.92 billion, down 17.4 per cent. The ADNOC entity cites lower inventory gains as the prime reason. (If one excludes the inventory side of things, then net profit would be 1.7 per cent lower year-on-year, helped by the greater returns coming from the Saudi and Egypt operations.)
It was last month that the company issued dividends of Dh1.28 billion (or 10.285 fils per share) for H1-23. It anticipates a 'minimum' Dh1.28 billion payout for the second-half, payable in April 2024.
More to follow...