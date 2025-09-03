New Saudi projects entail investments of about $4b
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi utility company Taqa along with its partners have finalised the financial closing for two greenfield power plants in saudi Arabia.
The two projects - Rihab ElAwal Power Company (Rumah 2) and Nawras Power Company (Al Nairyah 2) - also feature Japan's JERA Co. and AlBawani Capital, a subsidiary of AlBawani Holding.
The power plants represent an investment of around $4 billion.
Earlier, two 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) were signed between Taqa, JERA and AlBawani, under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy in partnership with the Saudi Power Procurement Company.
Together, the greenfield combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants will deliver around 3.6 GW of power generation capacity.
The projects are on a build-own-operate basis.
Financing was secured from a consortium of regional and international lenders through senior debt and equity bridge loans.
"Senior debt leverage exceeds 80%, reflecting the strong fundamentals of the projects and lender confidence," said a statement.
Lending institutions include Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi Awwal Bank, Saudi National Bank, Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank of China and First Abu Dhabi Bank.
Construction will be undertaken through special purpose entities owned by Taqa (49%), JERA (31%) and AlBawani (20%).
Operation and maintenance (O&M) will be carried out by dedicated O&M companies owned by the consortium under the same shareholding structure.
Farid Al Awlaqi, CEO of TAQA’s Generation business, said: "As lead developer of the power plants, we will be bringing our global expertise and experience to the project, in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s optimum energy mix ambitions.
"The construction of both plants is well underway with the early works phase concluding recently."
