Dubai: The Abu Dhabi company G42 Healthcare is going to use its ample resources to develop new global genomics, proteomics, and biobanking service – and with Amazon Web Services as partner. The aim of the alliance – speed up next-generation genome programmes which can materially influence healthcare in the near future.
“Abu Dhabi is just a 4-hour flight away from about 33 per cent of the world, and 80 per cent of the world is reachable with an 8-hour flight,” said Ashish Koshy, G42 Healthcare’s CEO. “Our experience in facilitating the world’s most comprehensive population genomics initiative in Abu Dhabi showcases our deep understanding of how to deliver at scale, from sample management to advanced analytics.
Our goal with AWS is to take the capabilities that have taken years and significant resources to build, global and at speed.
The deal will ensure global access to G42 Healthcare's sequencing, proteomics, and data analytics capabilities for governments, population genome programs, and life science initiatives across the world. This would lead to the transitioning from ‘localized biological samples in biobanks to high-quality omics data and insight at scale’ to transform population health, precision medicine, life science R&D, and agriculture.
All in the genomes
Insight into genomes, which contains all the info for an individual to develop and function, will widen the frontiers of what medicine can do. Whether to arrest passed on deficiencies across generations or understanding the ways and means of coping with new disease forms. (The example of COVID-19 is just one aspect of this.)
“Our offering aims to leverage the extensive omics data management and bioinformatics solutions hosted globally on AWS at our customers' fingertips,” said the CEO. “For us and AWS, this collaboration is about much more than data; it’s about value.”
The cooperation between G42 Healthcare and AWS is an exciting milestone to provide on-demand service for multi-omics data globally. Governments and researchers can benefit from democratized access to next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and data analytics, supported by the most flexible and secure cloud computing environment available today.
- Jens Dommel, Head of Public Sector Healthcare - EMEA, Amazon Web Services