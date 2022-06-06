Dubai: Data centers owned by e& and G42 have now been officially merged under Khazna Data Centers.
Khazna now operates a total of 12 data centers, and 13 are under construction along with another three in the pipeline, amounting for a total of over 300-megawatt planned capacity by end of 2023 across its sites in UAE.
“We are pleased to see our partnership with e& coming to fruition with the consolidation of our respective data center assets under Khazna Data Center,” said Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42. “We are confident that this next phase in its growth will help attract new global players to the UAE, contributing to the development of the local and regional digital ecosystem and economies.”
The strategic partnership between G42 and e& makes Khazna a “datacenter powerhouse effectively delivering services to partners, customers and users alike”, it said. The move will also support the creation of a digital ecosystem in the UAE, which is already the region’s technology hub.
“The completion of the deal with G42 will further enhance our capabilities to design and deliver infrastructure in line with our vision to be the leading digital enabler that transforms enterprises, governments and societies,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise.
“This new journey will allow us to leverage our investments and expertise to deliver next-generation digital infrastructure that will benefit our customer segments. This agreement sets the foundation for accelerating the digital conversation in data center space,” he added.