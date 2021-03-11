Dubai: The Abu Dhabi-based defence conglomerate EDGE on Thursday will in alliance with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) develop an advanced C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System), tailored for the UAE market and with “wider ranging benefits” for the Middle East.
The unmanned system comprises advanced 3D radar, COMINT (communications intelligence), and electro-optic technologies integrated into a unified command and control system. The C-UAS is fully autonomous and requires no human intervention.
A series of countermeasures, ranging from soft-kill solutions such as spoofing and jamming, to hard-kill capabilities such as lasers and electromagnetic pulses, are offered based on the level of threat and targeted operating environment.
'Defining moment'
“In line with the Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly-established cooperation with Israel, it is a defining moment for us to join forces with IAI," said Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE. "As EDGE invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a Counter-UAS will help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio,”
“This MoU serves as a stepping-stone for further business and strategic alliances between our countries, and will enhance cooperation for R&D and technological innovation,” said Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI.