Dubai: Abu Dhabi Maritime has launched a digital portal for the management of the emirate’s slipways – ramps used to move boats and other craft to and from the water.
The portal, admaritime.ae, will allow boat owners, including those with jet skis, to locate and access info related to these slipways. And where needed, book them.
The emirate currently operates 25 of these slipways, including three new ones at Al Sadr, North Yas and Al Zahiyah. Abu Dhabi Maritime will expand the slipways’ scope to include such services as engine and hull flushing, jet-ski rentals, and food services, rendering the slipways full-service locations.
The portal is developed by Maqta Gateway, Abu Dhabi Ports’ dedicated digital subsidiary. The portal will enable the emirate’s recreational maritime users to book their slipway reservations and submit payments from their computer or mobile device, while also providing key information regarding parking and additional info.