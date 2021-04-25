1 of 8
Heralding an all-electric future, Cadillac has announced the production debut of the 2023 Lyriq SUV, the first of a series of new EVs planned. GM’s luxury brand announced that customers may place order reservations beginning in September 2021, with initial availability starting the first half of 2022.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with Lyriq,” said Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac. “The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
A 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque — and a Cadillac-estimated over 300 miles (482.8 km) of range with a full charge.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
“Thanks to the modular and highly flexible Ultium Platform that powers Lyriq, along with advanced virtual development tools, Cadillac has been able to accelerate development and put more real-world miles on prototypes sooner than expected,” said Jamie Brewer, Lyriq chief engineer. “It’s exciting to see our objectives realised on the road — and it means we are on track to bring this pioneering electric luxury vehicle to customers nine months earlier than originally planned.”
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
Lyriq also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time. For home charging, Lyriq offers a 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
The interior is clean and simple but features several unique design elements, including intricate laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor. A large, curved LED screen is the centrepiece.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
Anchoring Cadillac’s next iteration of brand styling is the Lyriq’s distinctive black crystal grille. Cadillac says the exterior lighting is a major technological breakthrough, allowing the brand to deliver on the promise of truly vertical lamps, touted as an industry first.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is expected to go into production in the first quarter of 2022, with pricing starting at $59,990 (Dh220,000). It will be produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility, which is receiving a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production.
Image Credit: Supplied