“At Mubadala, we are committed to empowering local champions with the ambition and capability to lead on the international stage,” said Ali Eid AlMheiri, executive director for diversified assets at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. He said AppliedAI’s platform demonstrates how secure and industry-focused AI can unlock value across regulated sectors.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of enterprise AI will be defined by trust, scale, and operational substance,” said Arya Bolurfrushan, founder and chief executive of AppliedAI. “With the support of Mubadala and Arbor Ventures, we will accelerate the global expansion of Opus while continuing to build an enduring global AI company from Abu Dhabi.”

The funding marks a step-change for AppliedAI, which has moved beyond pilot-stage experimentation to full production deployments in markets including the US, Europe and the Middle East. The company is betting that the next phase of AI adoption will be driven by operational reliability rather than model novelty.

