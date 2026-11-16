Discovery starts with video

Akkad describes a path that begins on screen. “Discovery still starts with inspirations while scrolling though a Reel, a creator or a runway moment,” he explains. Reels account for more than half of all time spent on Instagram. AI then matches each person with relevant products and stories.

The study substantiates this with an example from HUGO BOSS Middle East. Its holiday campaign paired partnership ads with AI-generated creative in Reels. Ad recall rose 63% against the brand’s standard approach. Add-to-cart events grew fivefold, while content views climbed 78%.