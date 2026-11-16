Meta says 93% of the region’s luxury shoppers use AI as video and WhatsApp shape sales
Dubai: Middle East consumers have the strongest appetite to spend on luxury among established markets, the Luxury Consumer Insights 2026 study by BCG and Altagamma has found. Shoppers in the middle east rank 6 per cent points above the global average. Demand runs highest for watches, jewellery and handbags, pieces with lasting value.
In an exclusive email interview with Gulf News, Fares Akkad, Regional Director of MEA at Meta, says that “this region is ahead of the curve.”
“According to the BCG report, 93% of consumers in the Middle East already use AI to research luxury, compared with 79% globally, and around the world, people now trust AI nearly as much as word of mouth. That changes the whole journey,” he added.
Akkad describes a path that begins on screen. “Discovery still starts with inspirations while scrolling though a Reel, a creator or a runway moment,” he explains. Reels account for more than half of all time spent on Instagram. AI then matches each person with relevant products and stories.
The study substantiates this with an example from HUGO BOSS Middle East. Its holiday campaign paired partnership ads with AI-generated creative in Reels. Ad recall rose 63% against the brand’s standard approach. Add-to-cart events grew fivefold, while content views climbed 78%.
Only 21% of fashion and luxury companies rank as AI leaders, against 40% of companies overall. Nearly 10 million advertisers used Meta’s generative AI creative tools in the third quarter of 2026. “The opportunity is that consumers are moving faster than brands,” Akkad notes. “In a market this AI-savvy, the brands that move now will stand out.”
He advises brands to be practical. Give AI a full catalogue, accurate sizing, live availability and many creative versions instead of one hero image.
After discovery, the exchange often moves to messaging. In the UAE, consumer search extends to conversations on Whatsapp. WhatsApp is becoming a natural extension of the luxury experience,” Akkad adds. More than one billion conversations take place every day between people and businesses across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.
Meta Business Agent, used by more than one million businesses, learns from a brand’s catalogue, website and past customer interactions. It answers product questions, recommends pieces, checks availability, books boutique appointments and assists purchases.
Another example Akkad shared was of e-commerce player Trendyol. They logged more than 15,000 AI-powered shopping conversations in its first week after launching it in Saudi Arabia.
“Trust is fundamental to AI-powered commerce, so privacy and security have to be built in from the start,” Akkad points out.
Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent, needs the user’s approval for every purchase. It cannot see passwords or payment methods. It is the first agent covered by Link Purchase Protection, which includes damage coverage, price protection and no-fee returns on eligible purchases. Muse has launched in the US, Canada, Japan and Mexico.
“Ultimately, as AI becomes a bigger part of shopping, people need to feel confident that they remain in control,” Akkad says.