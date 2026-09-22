Meta's new AI agent hits 2.8 million downloads in just 12 days

Muse can send emails, book travel and complete transactions with limited user intervention
Meta’s new artificial intelligence agent Muse has recorded 2.8 million downloads in the US and Canada within its first 12 days, fuelling Wall Street expectations that the Facebook and Instagram owner may have found a major new consumer AI product.
Launched on September 8, Muse is designed to do more than answer questions. The AI agent can carry out multi-step tasks on behalf of users, including sending emails, booking travel and completing transactions such as selling a car.
The basic version is free, while heavier users can choose subscription plans priced at $20 and $100 a month.
Early demand has helped drive a sharp rally in Meta shares.
The company’s stock has climbed more than 20 per cent since Muse launched, adding more than $200 billion to Meta’s market value and taking its shares to their highest level in more than seven months.
Muse recorded 2.8 million downloads across the US and Canada during its first 12 days, according to data from market intelligence firm Apptopia cited by Reuters.
On a comparable basis, Muse recorded around 1.8 million downloads versus 1.3 million for ChatGPT during their respective first 12 days, according to the data.
Muse is currently available on iOS and Android in the US and Canada.
Analysts say one reason for the early interest is Muse’s ability to execute workflows rather than generate text.
BofA Global Research said early reviews suggested users were responding particularly well to the agent’s ability to perform multi-step tasks with limited intervention.
J.P. Morgan analysts said that while it was still early, Muse could become one of the most widely used consumer AI applications since ChatGPT.
The distinction reflects a broader shift in generative AI.
Chatbots largely began as systems that users asked to write, explain or research something. AI agents are increasingly designed to take action.
That means a user could ask an agent to organise a multi-step task involving several services rather than completing each step manually.
Meta is betting that this type of agent could become a major consumer product and, eventually, a significant source of subscription revenue.
Jefferies estimated that if Muse reached one billion users by the end of 2027 and 3 per cent became paying customers, it could generate $10.8 billion in annualised revenue.
That remains an analyst projection, not Meta’s own forecast.
Enthusiasm surrounding Muse has spread beyond Meta.
Meta shares surged more than 11 per cent on Monday as investors reassessed the company’s prospects in consumer AI.
The optimism also helped lift technology and semiconductor stocks, with AMD reaching a $1 trillion market valuation for the first time.
Muse’s rapid start is particularly significant for Meta after criticism surrounding some of its earlier Llama AI models.
The company is now trying to demonstrate that its heavy spending on artificial intelligence can produce products that consumers will actually use — and potentially pay for.