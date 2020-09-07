Sprawling new retail destination promises to 'transform shopping' in the emirate

Silicon Central will also include a 9,000 sqm hypermarket and a 7,800 sqm department store, alongside a 35,500 sqm array of retail shops and services. Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Yet another shopping mall is coming up in Dubai.

Called "Silicon Central", the project is a three-level retail and leisure destination the size of more than 11 football fields off the Dubai Al Ain Road, near the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

It will host 220 retail stores in an 81,500-sqm (8.1 hectare) space, including a 9,000-sqm hypermarket and a 7,800 sqm department store.

Silicon Central will also have 35,500-sqm array of retail shops and services that will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers' complete satisfaction.

Besides shopping, Silicon Central will also offer a range of dining options will comprise of 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units.

It also comes with a 12-screen cinema, a 6,800 sqm Family Entertainment Centre, incorporating a 2,000 sqm New Generation Entertainment Centre for both kids and grown-ups to stay active, plus a 2,500 sqm gym to keep the community in shape.

It also comes with 3,500-car parking spaces.

Given the broad range of options, developers expect Silicon Central to be the destination of choice for families and entertainment seekers throughout its immediate catchment area, which takes in a population of 500,000 people, and further afield.

The mall developer, Line Investments & Property LLC (LIP), promises to build a new retail and leisure destination that will enhance shopping experience for its neighbouring communities.

Silicon Central, will have a total of 220 stores in 81,500 sqm (8.1 hectare) space. Image Credit: Supplied

LIP is the shopping mall development and management arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International. It currently offers retail solutions in 23 malls in six countries, with new properties planned for the future in new cities and markets.

Salim MA, Director Lulu Group International said, “Our vision is to enhance the retail experience for our customers and partners and receiving awards for all the malls that took part is a testimony that the Line Investments & Property team is committed to excellence in the new age initiatives and community events they bring to the malls.”