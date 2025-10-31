Leaders and innovators recognised at the Maritime Standard Awards in Dubai

Prestigious Dubai ceremony celebrates operational excellence across the maritime industry
Dubai: The Maritime Standard (TMS) Awards 2025 celebrated the best in regional and international shipping, logistics, and marine services, recognising excellence and innovation across 25 competitive categories.
The ceremony drew more than 1,000 senior executives, decision-makers, and global industry leaders.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the event highlighted transformative achievements in decarbonisation, digitalisation, and supply chain resilience.
From clean-fuel initiatives to AI-driven port operations, the winners showcased real progress in shaping a more sustainable maritime future.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC Logistics & Services, delivered the keynote address highlighting the UAE’s leadership in driving innovation and sustainability in global maritime operations.
“This year’s competition was exceptionally tough, and we received an unprecedented number of entries across all categories,” said Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard and Chairman of the Judging Panel.
“Each finalist demonstrated remarkable achievements and operational standards over the past year, which underlines the significant advances that continue to be made in the regional maritime sector.”
The winners were selected following a rigorous evaluation process overseen by an independent panel of industry experts.
“These Awards are not just about celebrating success, but also about encouraging excellence,” noted Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard.
“This year’s event recognised innovative concepts, exciting new initiatives, and outstanding performance standards. As the region expands its maritime infrastructure and digital port systems, events like these reinforce its position as a global leader in shipping and logistics.”
Now in its 12th year, The Maritime Standard Awards has cemented its place as one of the most prominent global gatherings in the maritime calendar, championing excellence, sustainability, and collaboration across the industry.
Among the top individual honours, Captain Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President, Operations (Offshore Logistics) at ADNOC L & S, received the Outstanding Achievement Award.
“It was one of the greatest honours of my professional career to receive this Award. It really means a lot to me to have TMS recognise the years of dedication and hard work,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Tony Dagher, Founder and Managing Director of TMC Shipping Group, was named Young Person in Shipping.
“I have been fortunate to have had great support from many people during my journey in shipping, and to have a fantastic team around me now. This Award is as much for them as it is for me,” he said.
