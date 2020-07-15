Dubai: Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has recently recorded 10.6 percent growth in the retail and e-commerce sector with a total trade value of Dh7.6 billion despite the sudden challenges facing both regional and global economy.
More than 1,000 companies from 96 countries play a pivotal role in Jafza's retail and general trading sector. Approximately 39 percent of these companies are from the Middle East, 30 percent from Asia, 15 percent from Europe, nine percent from North America, seven percent from Africa and one percent from Oceania. In total, they employ more than 10,000 personnel and operate across combined facilities that are nearly two million square metres.
Despite the decline of business activity in the region, the shift in technology has introduced a new market segment. The retail community can count on Jafza to support their end-to-end logistics needs through its digital innovations. Jafza improves the flow of sea-to-air cargo by eliminating the processes of exit and entry from one zone to another.
"The e-commerce business sector was issued the highest number of licences in the UAE, during May 2020. The first five months saw a 300 percent increase in consumer demand for e-commerce services," said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza.
DP World has introduced Manasah, an online platform targeting retail in the UAE and the Digital Freight Alliance with its global imprint, an internet marketplace for small- to medium-sized enterprises. We are working closely with these retailers to help transfer their stores into online platforms.
"The recent pandemic has caused a shift in consumer buying habits, a behaviour that impacted a positive outcome proving that the internet is the major catalyst in shaping human lives and digital profiles," said Muallem.