Inside Ambani’s $1.5 million wildlife-tribute timepiece

The Vantara watch made its debut on Jan 21, 2026, captivating luxury audiences
Dubai: Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has unveiled a bespoke timepiece worth about $1.5 million, created as a tribute to Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation project, the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat, India.
Called the Vantara watch, the one-of-a-kind piece was launched on January 21, 2026, and quickly drew attention in luxury and lifestyle circles for its bold design and strong symbolism. At the centre of the dial is a hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani, reflecting his commitment to wildlife protection. Surrounding the figure are detailed images of a lion and a Bengal tiger — animals protected at the Vantara sanctuary — set against a rich green camouflage background.
The watch stands out for its extensive use of gemstones. It features 397 hand-set stones weighing nearly 22 carats, including demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires and white diamonds. Each stone has been carefully placed to add depth and movement to the dial.
While some social media users joked that the design makes it harder to read the time, collectors have praised the watch as a rare artistic creation. The Vantara watch adds to Anant Ambani’s growing collection of rare timepieces, highlighting how luxury watches are increasingly used to express purpose and personal values rather than just wealth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox