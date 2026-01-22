Inside Ambani’s $1.5 million wildlife-tribute timepiece

Called the Vantara watch, the one-of-a-kind piece was launched on January 21, 2026, and quickly drew attention in luxury and lifestyle circles for its bold design and strong symbolism. At the centre of the dial is a hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani, reflecting his commitment to wildlife protection. Surrounding the figure are detailed images of a lion and a Bengal tiger — animals protected at the Vantara sanctuary — set against a rich green camouflage background.