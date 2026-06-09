'Gulf crisis has become whole-economy shock', Crescent Petroleum CEO tells Petro Diplomacy 2026 Conference

“This is not an energy story. It is a whole-economy story,” Jafar said, noting that the same waterway carries up to a third of the world’s traded fertiliser, 40% of its helium, which is vital to the world’s semiconductors, and much of the feedstock on which modern industry depends. “It is not just oil prices in the markets that are affected; it is the food on your table, the planes in the sky, the chips in your phone.”