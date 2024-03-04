Towards a Greener Future, the second episode of Investing in the Future, an engaging podcast series by Gulf News that delves deep into Dubai Investments’ economic prowess, builds on the foundation laid in the inaugural episode, which explored the strategic power of diversification. In this episode, the spotlight is on Dubai Investments’ commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible investments.
Joining the conversation in this insightful episode is Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and the General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie. During the conversation, Al Raqbani details Dubai Investments’ dedication to integrating responsible and ethical practices into its investment strategies.
Al Raqbani also sheds light on the factors driving sustainability to the forefront, from economic diversification to global commitments such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. He elaborates on how Dubai Investments’ strategy aligns with these international objectives, fostering long-term economic stability through initiatives like renewable energy integration.
The conversation also delves into the pillars of Dubai Investments’ sustainability framework, touching on key aspects such as integrity, positive economic impacts, workforce empowerment, resource conservation, and community relationships. He shares compelling examples of the company’s sustainability initiatives, from transitioning to solar energy and electric vehicles to implementing innovative wastewater treatment plants.
You can join this insightful discussion on the strategies, practices, and future outlook of sustainable business initiatives of Dubai Investments on Gulfnews.com/investing-in-the-future when the second episode goes live on Thursday, March 7. You can also listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts.