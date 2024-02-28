The Power of Diversification, the first episode of Investing in the Future, a Gulf News podcast series in association with Dubai Investments, delves into one of the most important reasons behind the investment company’s enduring success – diversification.
In this episode, Gautam Mohanty, a seasoned financial services industry leader with over two decades of experience in investment banking and private equity, explains how a diversified investment portfolio lies at the core of the group’s success and discusses the varied sectors it strategically invests in, from real estate and manufacturing to financial services, healthcare, and education.
Drawing parallels to renowned investment entities like Aegis Capital and Sequoia Capital, Mohanty tells us how Dubai Investments’ innovative approach to concentric diversification has set it apart, revolutionising traditional investment paradigms. He also sheds light on how the company’s acquisitions and investments synergise to strengthen its market position and fuel sustainable growth.
The first episode also underscores the resilience fostered by diversification, serving as a shield against economic uncertainties and amplifying opportunities for robust performance across sectors.
