Venezuela won’t move oil markets in 2026, TotalEnergies CEO says

TotalEnergies previously operated in Venezuela but exited due to safety concerns. Any return would require clarity on regulation, emissions management and security. “The framework needs to be clear,” Pouyanné said. “I will tell you the truth, it is not on my agenda.”

Venezuela, which once produced about three million barrels a day, now pumps less than one million. A partial recovery is possible, but Pouyanné cautioned against expecting quick results. “Yes, we can come back to three, but it will take years,” he said, adding that he was “not convinced it will have a direct impact on the market in 2026”.

“When I became CEO, we said the 21st century will be the century of electricity,” he said. “All that is what is happening today, and it is going quicker because of this AI revolution.”

