XRG deepens US LNG footprint with new investment in Rio Grande export project
Dubai: XRG is stepping up its push into global gas markets with a larger investment in one of the world’s biggest LNG export facilities, strengthening ties with the United States while securing long-term exposure to fast-growing demand for liquefied natural gas.
The Abu Dhabi-based company said it will increase its stake in the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas by acquiring a 7.6% equity interest in Trains 4 and 5. The facility is located at the Port of Brownsville and is among the largest LNG export developments globally.
The move builds on XRG’s earlier entry into the project, where it secured an indirect 11.7% stake in Phase 1, covering Trains 1, 2 and 3, through Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock.
The latest transaction deepens XRG’s presence in North America and advances its strategy to assemble a globally scaled gas portfolio anchored in stable, long-term assets. Exposure to US LNG offers access to competitive supply, established infrastructure and reliable export routes to international markets.
XRG said the investment strengthens its position across multiple phases of the Rio Grande project, giving it participation in both early production and future expansion capacity.
Mohamed Al Aryani, president of XRG’s international gas business, said the additional stake aligns with the company’s long-term strategy.
“Expanding our investment in Rio Grande LNG reinforces XRG’s commitment to delivering on our global gas strategy and advancing the vital role LNG plays in providing reliable and flexible energy supply to international markets,” Al Aryani said. “The project continues to progress well, with strong construction momentum marking steady steps toward bringing new LNG capacity online.”
Trains 4 and 5 are expected to have a combined production capacity of about 12 million tonnes per annum, with each train producing roughly 6 MTPA. Both have secured long-term LNG offtake agreements with high-credit-quality buyers, providing commercial stability and predictable cash flows over the life of the project.
Part of XRG’s earlier investment included a 20-year LNG offtake agreement signed by ADNOC Trading for 1.9 MTPA from Train 4, further tying the project’s output to long-term demand.
“By growing our presence in U.S. LNG, we are strengthening a resilient, globally scaled gas platform while further deepening the UAE–U.S. energy partnership,” Al Aryani said. “That supports energy security, job creation and investment-led growth.”
Rio Grande LNG remains a major economic driver for the Rio Grande Valley. The project supports more than 5,000 construction jobs and is expected to create about 700 permanent roles once operational, according to project figures.
Construction activity across the site continues to advance, with phased development designed to bring capacity online in stages as global demand for LNG expands.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox