Adnoc's XRG, YPF and Eni to jointly develop Argentina LNG project

The non-binding agreement, finalized on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, is aimed at developing a large-scale LNG facility that combines upstream gas production from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale basin with offshore liquefaction through floating LNG (FLNG) technology.

XRG said the partnership would leverage the technical and operational experience of all three companies. YPF brings expertise in Argentina’s unconventional gas production, while Eni contributes its extensive FLNG capabilities developed in Mozambique, where XRG is also a partner.

According to XRG, the first phase of the project is expected to deliver 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG capacity through two 6 mtpa FLNG vessels. The proposed development would be among South America’s most significant LNG ventures and marks XRG’s entry into the region’s energy market.

The agreement is part of XRG’s ongoing strategy to expand its international gas and LNG footprint. The company recently strengthened its position through investments in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin, Block-1 in Turkmenistan, Arcius Energy in Egypt, Absheron in Azerbaijan, and the Rio Grande LNG project in the United States.

“By joining forces with Eni’s world-class FLNG capabilities and YPF’s proven upstream leadership, we aim to set new benchmarks for innovation, scale, and reliability in the international gas market,” he said. “XRG is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that create lasting value for our shareholders, partners and communities.”

The partnership with YPF and Eni represents XRG’s latest step in establishing a presence in the Americas and signals growing collaboration between Gulf and Latin American energy producers in the next wave of LNG development.

XRG, fully owned by ADNOC, focuses on natural gas, chemicals, and scalable energy solutions that support industrial growth and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company holds a mix of operating and non-operating stakes in assets that contribute to global energy security and economic development.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.