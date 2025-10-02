GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

ADNOC's XRG pushes ahead with Coral North FLNG investment

Through this acquisition, XRG now has exposure to three major projects in Mozambique

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
XRG said project is an important step in unlocking Mozambique’s natural gas reserves.
XRG said project is an important step in unlocking Mozambique’s natural gas reserves.
Bloomberg

Energy company XRG, along with its partners Eni, CNPC, ENH, and Kogas, has announced a positive final investment decision (FID) for the Coral North Floating LNG (FLNG) project in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin. The decision was confirmed at a signing ceremony in Maputo attended by Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo.

Coral North will build on the earlier Coral South project, the first FLNG unit deployed in African waters, and is expected to add 3.55 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production capacity offshore Mozambique.

The move follows XRG’s purchase of Galp’s 10 per cent stake in the Area 4 concession in March 2025, marking the company’s first investment in Mozambique. Through this acquisition, XRG now has exposure to three major projects in the country: Coral South FLNG, Coral North FLNG, and the planned Rovuma LNG onshore development, which together represent more than 25 mtpa of potential LNG capacity.

XRG said the project is an important step in unlocking Mozambique’s natural gas reserves and expanding global LNG supply at a time of high demand.

The company has recently expanded its international gas portfolio through acquisitions in the United States, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Turkmenistan, and Mozambique. This includes an 11.7 per cent equity stake in Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas, strengthening its footprint in the U.S. market.

Coral North’s approval highlights Mozambique’s growing role in global LNG production and reflects continued investment interest in the country’s offshore gas resources.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Adnoc launched XRG, an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value of over $80 billion, late last year.

Adnoc’s XRG acquires 11.7% stake in US Rio Grande LNG

2m read
ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

ADNOC moves stakes in listed units to XRG

1m read
Dr Sultan Al Jaber honoured for transformative leadership in global chemicals

Dr Sultan Al Jaber named ICIS CEO of the Year 2025

2m read
ADNOC has secured multiple supplier contracts with Indian energy companies in the recent past.

IndianOil to be ADNOC's biggest LNG client

1m read