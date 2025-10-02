ADNOC's XRG pushes ahead with Coral North FLNG investment

The move follows XRG’s purchase of Galp’s 10 per cent stake in the Area 4 concession in March 2025, marking the company’s first investment in Mozambique. Through this acquisition, XRG now has exposure to three major projects in the country: Coral South FLNG, Coral North FLNG, and the planned Rovuma LNG onshore development, which together represent more than 25 mtpa of potential LNG capacity.